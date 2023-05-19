Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take the field against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 31 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .348 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 143 (3.5 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Tigers rank 13th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Detroit has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.226 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Boyd has four starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.6 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke

