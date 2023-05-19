Tigers vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Riley Greene and Luis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.
Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Detroit has played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-20-1).
- The Tigers have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-10
|9-12
|6-14
|13-8
|14-16
|5-6
