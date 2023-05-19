Friday's game between the Washington Nationals (18-26) and Detroit Tigers (19-22) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 19.

The probable pitchers are Jake Irvin (1-1) for the Nationals and Matthew Boyd (2-3) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (143 total runs).

The Tigers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.35) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule