The Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) will look to J.T. Realmuto, currently on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Chicago Cubs (19-24) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Citizens Bank Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-4) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-4, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.24, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents have a .219 batting average against him.

Stroman heads into this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman enters the matchup with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will send Suarez to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing four innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 6.75, a 4.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.000.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.