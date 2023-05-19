Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Phillies on May 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Alec Bohm, Cody Bellinger and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (39 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.337/.493 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 15
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 46 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs, 33 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.422/.467 so far this season.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 17
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies' Ranger Suarez will make his second start of the season.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .272/.335/.418 so far this season.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Castellanos Stats
- Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .304/.350/.476 slash line so far this year.
- Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a walk and an RBI.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Giants
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
