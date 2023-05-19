Alec Bohm's Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) and Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (19-24) will clash in the series opener on Friday, May 19 at Citizens Bank Park. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-130). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-4, 3.24 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Phillies have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (40%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won seven of 14 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-6.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

