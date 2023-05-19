How to Watch the Cubs vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs are ready for a matchup with Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 54 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
- Chicago ranks eighth in the majors with a .431 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 206 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .340 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Cubs rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.0) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.228 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Stroman has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|L 11-1
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|L 16-3
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
|5/15/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Framber Valdez
|5/16/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Cristian Javier
|5/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|J.P. France
|5/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Ranger Suárez
|5/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Nola
|5/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bailey Falter
|5/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|5/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tylor Megill
|5/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
