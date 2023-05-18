The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will send Dylan Cease and Logan Allen, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 50 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in MLB, slugging .401.

The White Sox have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Chicago has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (190 total runs).

The White Sox's .304 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The White Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Chicago has the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.32).

The White Sox average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.480).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.86 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering four hits.

Cease is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

Cease will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen

