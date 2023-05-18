Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox (16-28) and Cleveland Guardians (19-23) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-2) to the mound, while Logan Allen (1-1) will get the nod for the Guardians.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the White Sox have won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

Chicago has entered four games this season favored by -145 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with 190 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 5.32 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule