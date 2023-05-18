In a Thursday MLB schedule that features a lot of compelling matchups, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Mets is a game to see.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Baltimore Orioles (28-15) face the Los Angeles Angels (22-22)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.261 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.261 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.288 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -148 +126 9

The Miami Marlins (22-21) take on the Washington Nationals (18-25)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.389 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.389 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.262 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -151 +129 8

The New York Mets (21-23) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12)

The Rays will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 36 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 36 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)

NYM Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -111 -108 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (16-28) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (19-23)

The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)

Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI) CLE Key Player: Steven Kwan (.276 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

CHW Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -141 +120 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) host the New York Yankees (25-20)

The Yankees will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.319 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -129 +108 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (18-26) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.306 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -152 +130 8.5

