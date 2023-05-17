Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Luis Robert, Steven Kwan and others in the Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Clevinger Stats

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Clevinger Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 11 6.0 3 3 3 2 2 at Reds May. 6 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 5.0 7 2 2 8 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 19 3.0 6 3 3 1 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Robert Stats

Robert has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .274/.333/.573 on the season.

Robert has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI (39 total hits).

He has a slash line of .242/.332/.410 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has recorded 44 hits with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .275/.357/.356 so far this year.

Kwan will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 28 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .219/.275/.391 so far this season.

Naylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

