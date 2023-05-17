The Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto will hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-115). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won seven of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (53.8%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Chicago has gone 7-6 (53.8%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 53.5%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 22 times this season for a 22-18-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-12 7-16 6-14 9-14 13-22 2-6

