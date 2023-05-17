Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox (15-28) and Cleveland Guardians (19-22) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The White Sox will give the ball to Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-4, 4.45 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has entered four games this season favored by -140 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 183 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The White Sox have a 5.40 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

