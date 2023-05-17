Player prop bet options for Javier Baez, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Rodriguez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.57), second in WHIP (.794), and 39th in K/9 (8.2).

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians May. 10 7.0 4 0 0 8 2 vs. Mets May. 4 8.0 2 0 0 9 1 vs. Orioles Apr. 29 5.2 4 1 1 5 2 at Orioles Apr. 23 7.0 1 0 0 6 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 18 8.0 4 0 0 10 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Báez Stats

Baez has put up 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 19 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.310/.359 on the season.

Baez has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double and three RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians May. 10 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI (46 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.341/.411 on the year.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .429 with three doubles and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Guardians May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .286/.327/.487 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Orioles May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 30 hits with five doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .246/.354/.459 slash line on the year.

McCutchen brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 10 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

