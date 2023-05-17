How to Watch the Tigers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (31).
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.354).
- The Tigers' .232 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.6 runs per game (143 total).
- The Tigers rank last in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Tigers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- Detroit has a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.212).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Rodriguez is looking to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Rodriguez will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Ortiz
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|-
