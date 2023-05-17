Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (19-21) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Tigers taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Tigers will call on Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (3-3).

Tigers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Detroit has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -155 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 143 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule