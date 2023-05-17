The Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) will match up on Wednesday, May 17 at Minute Maid Park, with J.P. France getting the ball for the Astros and Drew Smyly taking the hill for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cubs (+140). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 28 times and won 14, or 50%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Houston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +475 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.