Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (1-0, .77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA).

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Chicago has won two of five games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.8 runs per game (200 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule