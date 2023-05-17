Cubs vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (1-0, .77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA).
Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
- The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won two of five games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.8 runs per game (200 total), Chicago is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Twins
|W 6-2
|Drew Smyly vs Sonny Gray
|May 13
|@ Twins
|L 11-1
|Hayden Wesneski vs Joe Ryan
|May 14
|@ Twins
|L 16-3
|Marcus Stroman vs Louie Varland
|May 15
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Framber Valdez
|May 16
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Justin Steele vs Cristian Javier
|May 17
|@ Astros
|-
|Drew Smyly vs J.P. France
|May 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Ranger Suárez
|May 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Nola
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bailey Falter
|May 23
|Mets
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
|May 24
|Mets
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Tylor Megill
