Tuesday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (14-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (3-1, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (1-5, 7.51 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win six times (22.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 4-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.51 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule