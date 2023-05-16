Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (18-21) square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19) in the series opener at Comerica Park on Tuesday, May 16. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-2, 4.18 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Tigers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Tigers have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+165)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

