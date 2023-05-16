Tigers vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Tuesday.
The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.
Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-120
|+100
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
- Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-1).
- The Tigers have had a run line set for only two contests this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-9
|9-12
|6-13
|12-8
|13-16
|5-5
