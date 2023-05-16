Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Tuesday.

The favored Tigers have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
  • Detroit has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
  • In the 39 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-19-1).
  • The Tigers have had a run line set for only two contests this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-9 9-12 6-13 12-8 13-16 5-5

