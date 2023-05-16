The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 56 times.
  • Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 222.5 points.
  • Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 233.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this year.
  • The Lakers have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 2-14, a 12.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Denver owns a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does on the road (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of the Lakers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (21-20-0) than away (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.
  • Los Angeles is 33-20 against the spread and 36-17 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

