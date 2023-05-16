The Houston Astros (22-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-22) will go head to head on Tuesday, May 16 at Minute Maid Park, with Cristian Javier starting for the Astros and Justin Steele toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +140. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 27 times and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Astros went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+325) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+240) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

