Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (22-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-22) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (3-1) to the mound, while Justin Steele (6-0) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 contests.

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (197 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule