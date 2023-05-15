Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Yordan Alvarez, Cody Bellinger and others in the Houston Astros-Chicago Cubs matchup at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI (38 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.338/.496 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (43 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .303/.425/.465 on the year.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 12 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (3-4) for his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his eighth straight quality start.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.38), 18th in WHIP (1.038), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels May. 9 8.0 3 1 1 12 0 vs. Giants May. 3 6.0 5 2 2 8 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 28 7.0 8 3 3 3 0 at Braves Apr. 22 7.0 8 3 3 9 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 16 6.0 4 5 1 7 2

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has put up 36 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .288/.388/.568 so far this season.

Alvarez has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 38 hits with six doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .271/.358/.443 slash line on the year.

Tucker brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox May. 12 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

