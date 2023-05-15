The Houston Astros (21-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-21) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, May 15 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez pitching for the Astros and Jameson Taillon toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-190). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.38 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 5.95 ERA)

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 3-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 3-3 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

