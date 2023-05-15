Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros will meet Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 48 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .266 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 193 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Cubs rank 13th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.199 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (0-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Taillon has made two starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.8 frames when he pitches.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins L 16-3 Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies - Away Jameson Taillon Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.