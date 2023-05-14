Lucas Giolito will start for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 42 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 121 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 21st in MLB with a .385 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with 172 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 9.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.507 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Giolito (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals - Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.