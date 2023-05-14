Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Houston Astros (20-19) taking on the Chicago White Sox (14-27) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (3-1) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (2-2).

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been victorious in six, or 23.1%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (172 total), Chicago is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule