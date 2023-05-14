Ty France brings a 10-game hitting streak into the Seattle Mariners' (20-19) game versus the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Comerica Park.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-2) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.09 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

During seven games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.09 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .252 to opposing batters.

Wentz has not registered a quality start on the season.

Wentz will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across seven games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 44th, .992 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.