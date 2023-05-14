Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Joey Wentz on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -185 +150 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has a record of 7-10 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-9 9-12 5-13 12-8 12-16 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.