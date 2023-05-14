Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (20-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-21) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.
The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (1-2) for the Mariners and Joey Wentz (1-3) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Tigers Player Props
|Mariners vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.
- The Tigers have won in 15, or 41.7%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (134 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|@ Guardians
|W 6-2
|Joey Wentz vs Tanner Bibee
|May 9
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Shane Bieber
|May 10
|@ Guardians
|W 5-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 12
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Marco Gonzales
|May 13
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Alex Faedo vs Bryce Miller
|May 14
|Mariners
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Logan Gilbert
|May 16
|Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
|May 17
|Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.