If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Mitch Keller and the Pirates against Kyle Gibson and the Orioles.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for May 14.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee (1-1) when the teams play Sunday.

LAA: Sandoval CLE: Bibee 7 (37 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.2 IP) 3.41 ERA 4.30 6.3 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 LAA Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 8 runs

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will give the start to Trevor Williams (1-1) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

NYM: Lucchesi WSH: Williams 4 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 4.43 ERA 4.25 7.5 K/9 6.5

Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (4-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Gibson (4-2) for the matchup between the teams Sunday.

PIT: Keller BAL: Gibson 8 (49.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (47 IP) 2.72 ERA 4.40 10.1 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 PIT Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (4-1) to the bump as they take on the Yankees, who will look to Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the game between the teams Sunday.

TB: Eflin NYY: Schmidt 6 (34 IP) Games/IP 8 (35.1 IP) 2.91 ERA 5.35 9.3 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 NYY Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Collin McHugh (1-0) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi (5-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.

ATL: McHugh TOR: Kikuchi 9 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.2 IP) 3.38 ERA 3.35 5.4 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -110

-110 ATL Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9.5 runs

Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (1-3) when the teams meet on Sunday.

SEA: Gilbert DET: Wentz 7 (40.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (34 IP) 3.79 ERA 6.09 11.2 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers

SEA Odds to Win: -185

-185 DET Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

CIN: Weaver MIA: Garrett 4 (22 IP) Games/IP 7 (31.2 IP) 7.36 ERA 5.97 8.6 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-6) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-3) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

KC: Lyles MIL: Rea 8 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 6 (27.1 IP) 6.02 ERA 4.94 6.6 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9.5 runs

Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Hunter Brown (3-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will look to Lucas Giolito (2-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

HOU: Brown CHW: Giolito 7 (39 IP) Games/IP 8 (47.2 IP) 3.23 ERA 3.59 9.0 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox

HOU Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8 runs

Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (2-3) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will hand the ball to Louie Varland (0-0) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

CHC: Stroman MIN: Varland 8 (47.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (16.2 IP) 2.28 ERA 4.32 8.4 K/9 10.8

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-2) to the mound as they play the Rockies, who will look to Kyle Freeland (3-4) when the clubs meet Sunday.

PHI: Nola COL: Freeland 8 (48.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.1 IP) 4.44 ERA 3.57 7.2 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rockies

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 11 runs

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (2-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Drew Rucinski (0-3) when the clubs face off Sunday.

TEX: Heaney OAK: Rucinski 7 (36 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.1 IP) 5.25 ERA 8.16 9.5 K/9 3.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -145

-145 OAK Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Logan Webb (3-5) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

SF: Webb ARI: Pfaadt 8 (52 IP) Games/IP 2 (9.2 IP) 3.98 ERA 12.10 9.5 K/9 5.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

SF Odds to Win: -140

-140 ARI Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Ryan Weathers (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Tony Gonsolin (0-1) for the game between the teams Sunday.

SD: Weathers LAD: Gonsolin 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 3 (14 IP) - ERA 1.93 - K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -185

-185 SD Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (2-2) to the mound as they play the Nationals, who will look to Jake Irvin (1-0) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

NYM: Scherzer WSH: Irvin 5 (22.2 IP) Games/IP 2 (10.2 IP) 5.56 ERA 0.84 7.9 K/9 6.7

Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (1-1) to the bump as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Corey Kluber (2-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

STL: Mikolas BOS: Kluber 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (34.1 IP) 5.40 ERA 6.29 8.9 K/9 7.3

