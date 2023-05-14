Alex Kirilloff leads the Minnesota Twins (22-18) into a contest with the Chicago Cubs (19-20) after homering twice in an 11-1 victory over the Cubs. It begins at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (2-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-3, 2.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 2.28 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.

Stroman is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Stroman is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Louie Varland

Varland (0-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .273.

