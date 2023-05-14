Carlos Correa and Ian Happ will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

Cubs vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 46 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .268 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago has scored 190 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .343 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Cubs rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.49 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.160 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Marcus Stroman (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-1 Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals W 10-4 Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins L 11-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland 5/15/2023 Astros - Away Jameson Taillon Framber Valdez 5/16/2023 Astros - Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros - Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies - Away Hayden Wesneski Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies - Away Marcus Stroman Aaron Nola

