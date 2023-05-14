Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (22-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-20) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on May 14.

The Twins will call on Louie Varland versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-3).

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (190 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.49 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Cubs Schedule