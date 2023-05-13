Andrew Vaughn and Kyle Tucker will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 17th in MLB action with 41 home runs. They average one per game.

Chicago is 22nd in baseball, slugging .381.

The White Sox are 22nd in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Chicago ranks 15th in runs scored with 169 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .298 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.9 K/9 to lead MLB.

Chicago has a 5.66 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's second-highest WHIP (1.518).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (2-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.58 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Cease is looking to record his third quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cease will try to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals W 4-2 Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech J.P. France 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Brandon Bielak 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown 5/16/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians - Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals - Home Dylan Cease Zack Greinke

