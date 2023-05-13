The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Spencer Torkelson among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 31 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .358 this season.

The Tigers rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 134 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.44) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.