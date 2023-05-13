The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will square off against the Detroit Tigers and Javier Baez on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Mariners have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +145. The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -175 +145 8 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in 15, or 42.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Detroit has a record of 8-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 37 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-8 9-12 5-12 12-8 12-15 5-5

