Saturday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Giants and the Diamondbacks, who will be sending Anthony DeSclafani and Zac Gallen to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the calendar for May 13.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the game between the teams on Saturday.

TB: McClanahan NYY: Cortes 8 (46 IP) Games/IP 7 (38 IP) 1.76 ERA 4.74 11.3 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Rays at Yankees

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Mariners at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-0) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Alex Faedo (0-0) when the clubs play on Saturday.

SEA: Miller DET: Faedo 2 (12 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.2 IP) 0.75 ERA 3.86 11.3 K/9 1.9

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Tigers

SEA Odds to Win: -175

-175 DET Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8 runs

Reds at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.

CIN: Lodolo MIA: Alcantara 7 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (43.2 IP) 6.29 ERA 4.74 12.3 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Reds at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -190

-190 CIN Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7 runs

Cubs at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski (2-1) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Joe Ryan (5-1) when the clubs meet Saturday.

CHC: Wesneski MIN: Ryan 7 (34.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (44 IP) 3.15 ERA 2.45 6.0 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -175

-175 CHC Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Jose Berrios (3-3) when the teams face off on Saturday.

ATL: Elder TOR: Berrios 7 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (40.1 IP) 1.74 ERA 4.91 7.8 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Braves at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -120

-120 ATL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Mets at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1) when the clubs play Saturday.

NYM: Lucchesi WSH: Williams 4 (20.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 4.43 ERA 4.25 7.5 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Nationals

NYM Odds to Win: -145

-145 WSH Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9.5 runs

Rangers at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (2-1) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will hand the ball to JP Sears (0-3) when the clubs meet Saturday.

TEX: Gray OAK: Sears 7 (37.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.1 IP) 3.82 ERA 5.54 6.5 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Athletics

TEX Odds to Win: -150

-150 OAK Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-4) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Chris Sale (3-2) when the clubs face off on Saturday.

STL: Matz BOS: Sale 7 (36.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.1 IP) 5.70 ERA 6.37 8.2 K/9 11.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -135

-135 STL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 10 runs

Angels at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-3) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will look to Cal Quantrill (2-2) when the teams play on Saturday.

LAA: Detmers CLE: Quantrill 6 (30 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.1 IP) 5.10 ERA 3.89 11.4 K/9 4.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Guardians

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Roansy Contreras (3-3) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Tyler Wells (2-1) for the game between the clubs Saturday.

PIT: Contreras BAL: Wells 7 (38 IP) Games/IP 7 (40 IP) 4.74 ERA 3.15 7.3 K/9 7.0

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -160

-160 PIT Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8.5 runs

Royals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-4) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Saturday.

KC: Greinke MIL: Houser 8 (41.2 IP) Games/IP 1 (4.2 IP) 5.18 ERA 3.86 5.8 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Royals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Astros at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Brandon Bielak (0-1) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (2-2) when the clubs meet Saturday.

HOU: Bielak CHW: Cease 2 (8.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.1 IP) 4.15 ERA 5.58 6.2 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Astros at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -135

-135 HOU Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Joe Musgrove (1-0) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will look to Julio Urias (4-3) when the clubs play Saturday.

SD: Musgrove LAD: Urías 3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.1 IP) 6.75 ERA 3.77 9.5 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -155

-155 SD Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send DeSclafani (3-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs Saturday.

SF: DeSclafani ARI: Gallen 7 (45 IP) Games/IP 8 (49.2 IP) 2.80 ERA 2.36 6.6 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -165

-165 SF Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 8 runs

Phillies at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Saturday.

PHI: Suarez COL: Feltner 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 7 (33.2 IP) - ERA 5.08 - K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rockies

PHI Odds to Win: -160

-160 COL Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 11.5 runs

