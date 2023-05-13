Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Twins on May 13, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Byron Buxton, Cody Bellinger and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Saturday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .279/.348/.515 so far this year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has recorded 42 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .311/.430/.481 slash line on the year.
- Happ takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|May. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will send Joe Ryan (5-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 26-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 12th, .841 WHIP ranks third, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 2
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 13
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .215/.327/.469 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 21 hits with five doubles, six home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI.
- He's slashing .212/.298/.444 so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
