When the Minnesota Twins (21-18) and Chicago Cubs (19-19) square of at Target Field on Saturday, May 13, Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while the Cubs will send Hayden Wesneski to the mound. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Cubs vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.15 ERA)

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 18, or 69.2%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Twins went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

