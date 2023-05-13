Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Target Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +145. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Chicago's past three games has been 7.7, a stretch in which the Cubs and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +145 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 38 chances.

The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-11 8-8 9-10 10-9 11-15 8-4

