Saturday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (21-18) squaring off against the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at 2:10 PM ET (on May 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (5-1) for the Twins and Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Cubs vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 9 in the majors, scoring five runs per game (189 total runs).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.28 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

