Andrew Vaughn and Yordan Alvarez are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits).

He's slashed .255/.347/.434 on the year.

Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 36 hits with 10 doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.321/.493 on the season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has 32 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 16 walks and 34 RBI.

He has a .283/.388/.558 slash line so far this season.

Alvarez has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Angels May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 at Angels May. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Mariners May. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has four doubles, six home runs, 20 walks and 24 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.355/.434 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners May. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

