How to Watch the White Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Hanser Alberto at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Chicago is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 168 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out an MLB-high 10 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.511 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Kopech has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Reds
|W 17-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/8/2023
|Royals
|L 12-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Zack Greinke
|5/9/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/10/2023
|Royals
|L 9-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/11/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Brady Singer
|5/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|J.P. France
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brandon Bielak
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Logan Allen
