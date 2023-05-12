White Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Houston Astros (19-18) against the Chicago White Sox (13-26) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97 ERA).
White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The past 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (168 total runs).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|@ Reds
|W 17-4
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
|May 12
|Astros
|-
|Michael Kopech vs J.P. France
|May 13
|Astros
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Brandon Bielak
|May 14
|Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Brown
|May 16
|Guardians
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Shane Bieber
|May 17
|Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 18
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Logan Allen
