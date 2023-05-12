The Seattle Mariners (18-19) and Detroit Tigers (17-19) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Rangers, and the Tigers a series win over the Guardians.

The Mariners will call on Marco Gonzales (2-0) versus the Tigers and Matthew Boyd (2-2).

Tigers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.70 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (2-2, 5.28 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed a 5.28 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.

Boyd has registered one quality start this year.

Boyd will try to build upon a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five innings per appearance).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marco Gonzales

The Mariners will send Gonzales (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Houston Astros.

The 31-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.70, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.467.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Gonzales has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

