How to Watch the Tigers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marco Gonzales starts for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .359 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Detroit has scored 132 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Boyd has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Spencer Turnbull
|Adam Wainwright
|5/7/2023
|Cardinals
|L 12-6
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Steven Matz
|5/8/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Tanner Bibee
|5/9/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shane Bieber
|5/10/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/12/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Marco Gonzales
|5/13/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bryce Miller
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|-
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
