Marco Gonzales starts for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 30 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .359 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers' .233 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Detroit has scored 132 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Boyd (2-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Boyd has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Away Spencer Turnbull Adam Wainwright 5/7/2023 Cardinals L 12-6 Away Alex Faedo Steven Matz 5/8/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Joey Wentz Tanner Bibee 5/9/2023 Guardians L 2-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Shane Bieber 5/10/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Peyton Battenfield 5/12/2023 Mariners - Home Matthew Boyd Marco Gonzales 5/13/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners - Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates - Home Michael Lorenzen - 5/17/2023 Pirates - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals - Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin

