The Minnesota Twins (21-17) and Chicago Cubs (18-19) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Twins are coming off a series victory over the Padres, and the Cubs a series loss to the Cardinals.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-0) for the Twins and Drew Smyly (3-1) for the Cubs.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Cubs vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.35 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (3-1, 3.05 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Over seven games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.05 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.

Smyly is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Smyly has put up five starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (4-0) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 1.35, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks first, 1.100 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.